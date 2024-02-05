Amalgamated Bank Boosts Stock Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 37,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 993 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Biogen were worth $9,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biogen in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,853,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biogen in the 3rd quarter worth about $650,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Biogen in the 3rd quarter worth about $208,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,639,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 11,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,858,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 85.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Biogen alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Biogen

In other Biogen news, insider Priya Singhal sold 110 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total transaction of $27,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,464 shares in the company, valued at $859,072. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Biogen Trading Down 1.7 %

BIIB opened at $243.72 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $35.32 billion and a PE ratio of 24.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $248.56 and a 200-day moving average of $253.53. Biogen Inc. has a 52 week low of $220.86 and a 52 week high of $319.76.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 14.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.77 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BIIB has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Sunday, January 7th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Biogen from $266.00 to $239.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Biogen from $315.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $311.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Biogen presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.17.

Get Our Latest Report on BIIB

Biogen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.