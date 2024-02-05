Amalgamated Bank Buys 12,525 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 176,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,525 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $8,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Realty Income in the second quarter worth approximately $281,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income during the second quarter worth $695,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income during the second quarter worth $111,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 6.8% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 6,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 0.4% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 385,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,063,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares during the period. 78.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on O shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Realty Income from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. BNP Paribas upgraded Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Realty Income from $69.50 to $67.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Bank of America lowered Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.91.

Realty Income Price Performance

NYSE:O opened at $54.19 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.23 billion, a PE ratio of 41.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.88. Realty Income Co. has a 52 week low of $45.03 and a 52 week high of $67.89.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.67). The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $999.01 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a feb 24 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be issued a $0.2565 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a yield of 5.2%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 233.33%.

Insider Activity at Realty Income

In related news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 3,500 shares of Realty Income stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total value of $199,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $603,418.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,250 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Featured Articles

