Amalgamated Bank Buys 13,273 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 205,022 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,273 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $8,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BK. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $503,489,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 74,433.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,114,741 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $278,343,000 after buying an additional 6,106,537 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 759.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,053,263 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $135,931,000 after buying an additional 2,697,860 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 897.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,822,554 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,139,000 after buying an additional 1,639,869 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 126.2% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,885,446 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $128,462,000 after buying an additional 1,609,730 shares during the period. 81.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, VP Hanneke Smits sold 15,425 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $850,843.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,600,224.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on BK. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.50 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BK

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $55.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.13 and a 200 day moving average of $46.99. The firm has a market cap of $42.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.12. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1 year low of $39.65 and a 1 year high of $56.42.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The bank reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 11.62%. Bank of New York Mellon’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 19th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 42.32%.

About Bank of New York Mellon

(Free Report)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.