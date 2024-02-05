Amalgamated Bank Buys 1,707 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,653 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $9,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CTSH. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 272.1% in the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 573 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 630 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 651 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1,025.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 664 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $77.89 on Monday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52-week low of $56.45 and a 52-week high of $78.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.53 and a 200 day moving average of $70.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CTSH. Wedbush boosted their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.36.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

