Amalgamated Bank Buys 17,395 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,030 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,395 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $9,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Arch Capital Group by 151.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 497 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 140.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 180.7% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Arch Capital Group in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. 87.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Arch Capital Group

In other news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total value of $5,148,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 630,387 shares in the company, valued at $54,087,204.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ACGL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Arch Capital Group in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $101.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.43.

Arch Capital Group Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of ACGL opened at $83.30 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.36 and a 200 day moving average of $79.85. The company has a market cap of $31.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $60.70 and a 52-week high of $90.65.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

