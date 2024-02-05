Amalgamated Bank Buys 1,766 Shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,949 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank owned approximately 0.07% of AECOM worth $7,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in AECOM by 5.5% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 109,281 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,255,000 after buying an additional 5,682 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AECOM by 1.1% during the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 76,151 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,449,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of AECOM by 9.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,683 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AECOM by 8.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,199,288 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,456,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cercano Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AECOM in the third quarter valued at about $1,885,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst

ACM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of AECOM from $105.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AECOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of AECOM in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of AECOM from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.00.

AECOM Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ACM opened at $90.24 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a PE ratio of 231.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.24. AECOM has a twelve month low of $74.40 and a twelve month high of $94.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $90.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.17.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The construction company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01. AECOM had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 20.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that AECOM will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

AECOM Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were given a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from AECOM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 3rd. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 225.65%.

AECOM announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, November 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 8.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Lara Poloni sold 30,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.50, for a total value of $2,839,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 53,752 shares in the company, valued at $4,972,060. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, President Lara Poloni sold 30,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.50, for a total value of $2,839,010.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 53,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,972,060. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Troy Rudd sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.76, for a total transaction of $2,319,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,168 shares in the company, valued at $24,040,423.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,333 shares of company stock worth $5,994,463. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AECOM Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

