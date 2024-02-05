Amalgamated Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 104,245 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,034 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in DexCom were worth $9,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of DexCom by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of DexCom by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of DexCom by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 379 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in shares of DexCom by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,327 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC grew its position in shares of DexCom by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Steven R. Altman sold 1,568 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.86, for a total transaction of $192,644.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,527,797.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Steven R. Altman sold 1,568 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.86, for a total transaction of $192,644.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,527,797.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Barry J. Regan sold 2,019 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.22, for a total transaction of $192,249.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,117,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,117 shares of company stock valued at $7,284,034 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

DXCM stock opened at $120.96 on Monday. DexCom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.75 and a 12 month high of $139.55. The firm has a market cap of $46.74 billion, a PE ratio of 132.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.50.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DXCM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of DexCom from $160.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of DexCom from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of DexCom from $101.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of DexCom in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of DexCom in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.00.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

