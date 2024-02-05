Amalgamated Bank Decreases Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 163,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,537 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in MetLife were worth $10,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banco Santander S.A. grew its position in MetLife by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 211,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,319,000 after purchasing an additional 28,913 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in MetLife during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $232,000. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MetLife during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,669,000. Austin Private Wealth LLC grew its position in MetLife by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 3rd quarter valued at $293,000. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MetLife alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MET shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of MetLife in a research note on Friday, November 17th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of MetLife from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.62.

MetLife Stock Up 0.9 %

MetLife stock opened at $65.95 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $48.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.13. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.95 and a fifty-two week high of $73.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.91.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 5th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is 113.66%.

About MetLife

(Free Report)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.