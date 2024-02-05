Amalgamated Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,547 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank owned approximately 0.06% of Watsco worth $8,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in Watsco by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,304 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Burney Co. boosted its stake in Watsco by 5.4% during the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 3,286 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Watsco by 16.5% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 25,865 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,867,000 after buying an additional 3,661 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Watsco by 1.9% during the third quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,342 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Genus Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Watsco by 0.3% during the third quarter. Genus Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,135 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,584,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens raised their price target on Watsco from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. UBS Group raised their price target on Watsco from $340.00 to $402.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $387.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $392.67.

WSO opened at $395.50 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $15.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $406.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $379.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Watsco, Inc. has a 12 month low of $284.05 and a 12 month high of $433.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th were issued a $2.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.69%.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

