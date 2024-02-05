Amalgamated Bank Grows Holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,885 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 9,295 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank owned about 0.08% of Owens Corning worth $9,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 3.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,301,672 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $338,154,000 after buying an additional 155,155 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Owens Corning by 0.9% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,256,436 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $307,800,000 after purchasing an additional 19,590 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Owens Corning by 24.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,556,181 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $149,082,000 after purchasing an additional 310,487 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Owens Corning by 0.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,406,427 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $183,904,000 after purchasing an additional 5,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Owens Corning in the fourth quarter valued at about $111,343,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Owens Corning Stock Performance

Shares of Owens Corning stock opened at $155.42 on Monday. Owens Corning has a 52 week low of $88.86 and a 52 week high of $156.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.02. The firm has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Owens Corning Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is 18.49%.

Several research firms have issued reports on OC. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Owens Corning in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $143.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Owens Corning from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Owens Corning from $130.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Owens Corning from $153.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.87.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on OC

About Owens Corning

(Free Report)

Owens Corning engages in manufacture and sale of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.