Amalgamated Bank Grows Holdings in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 611,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 184,098 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in PG&E were worth $9,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its stake in PG&E by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 27,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 3,299 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in PG&E by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 34,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in PG&E by 82.7% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,611,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,840,000 after purchasing an additional 729,290 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in PG&E by 78.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 654,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,036,000 after purchasing an additional 288,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in PG&E by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,817,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,584,000 after purchasing an additional 448,375 shares in the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PG&E alerts:

PG&E Stock Performance

PCG opened at $16.65 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The company has a market cap of $43.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.44 and its 200 day moving average is $17.03. PG&E Co. has a 12-month low of $14.71 and a 12-month high of $18.32.

PG&E Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. PG&E’s payout ratio is 4.65%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PCG shares. StockNews.com raised shares of PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of PG&E from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of PG&E from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of PG&E in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of PG&E from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

Check Out Our Latest Report on PCG

About PG&E

(Free Report)

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PG&E Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PG&E and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.