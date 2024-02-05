Amalgamated Bank Has $10.09 Million Stock Position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its stake in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 109,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 490 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $10,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Crown Castle by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Crown Castle by 5.5% in the third quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in Crown Castle by 2.4% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc raised its position in Crown Castle by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 1,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Crown Castle by 3.4% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Crown Castle from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Crown Castle from $151.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Crown Castle from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Crown Castle from $126.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on Crown Castle in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.73.

Crown Castle Stock Performance

Shares of CCI opened at $108.32 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $46.98 billion, a PE ratio of 31.31, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $113.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.72 and a 1 year high of $150.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crown Castle

In other Crown Castle news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total value of $171,240.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,035 shares in the company, valued at $1,145,595.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About Crown Castle

(Free Report)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.