Amalgamated Bank Has $7.87 Million Stock Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $7,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Global Payments by 10.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Global Payments by 7.7% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Global Payments by 3.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,288,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $176,366,000 after purchasing an additional 48,605 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Global Payments by 259.7% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 17,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 12,479 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Global Payments during the first quarter worth approximately $766,000. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GPN shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $110.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $155.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.11.

Global Payments Price Performance

GPN stock opened at $136.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $35.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.87, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Global Payments Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.05 and a 12-month high of $138.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.61.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

