Amalgamated Bank Has $8.02 Million Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,604 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 3,909 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $8,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bray Capital Advisors grew its position in Electronic Arts by 100.0% during the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 220 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in Electronic Arts by 60.6% during the second quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 228 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its position in Electronic Arts by 70.1% during the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 262 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Electronic Arts

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.45, for a total transaction of $134,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,812,962.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.43, for a total transaction of $109,944.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,904.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.45, for a total transaction of $134,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,812,962.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,159 shares of company stock valued at $3,043,429 in the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EA. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Bank of America upgraded Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Electronic Arts from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $162.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.94.

Electronic Arts Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EA opened at $136.64 on Monday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.53 and a twelve month high of $143.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $137.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.09. The company has a market capitalization of $36.75 billion, a PE ratio of 34.42, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The game software company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($1.38). The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 14.09%. Electronic Arts’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 19.14%.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

