Amalgamated Bank Has $8.10 Million Stock Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,618 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $8,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,043,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,611,630,000 after buying an additional 1,263,127 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,000,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,108,559,000 after buying an additional 362,792 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,836,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,325,000 after buying an additional 172,477 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,671,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,477,000 after purchasing an additional 419,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $576,873,000. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xcel Energy Stock Down 2.2 %

XEL stock opened at $59.82 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.40. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.73 and a 1-year high of $71.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.92.

Xcel Energy Announces Dividend

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.02). Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 12.47%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 64.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on XEL shares. StockNews.com upgraded Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 5th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Xcel Energy from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Xcel Energy from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.00.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

