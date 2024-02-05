Amalgamated Bank Has $8.63 Million Stock Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 812 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $8,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EL. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 378.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Down 0.4 %

EL stock opened at $134.12 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $47.99 billion, a PE ratio of 88.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.07. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.22 and a 52 week high of $270.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $164.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $101.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $185.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.63.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Estée Lauder Companies

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.