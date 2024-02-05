Amalgamated Bank Has $8.66 Million Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,195 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $8,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. 71.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GWW has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $825.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $775.25.

GWW opened at $972.54 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $48.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.86, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $836.77 and a 200 day moving average of $764.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.88. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $625.97 and a fifty-two week high of $978.95.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $8.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.05 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 56.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 38.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.55%.

In other news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 2,478 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $788.68, for a total value of $1,954,349.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,095,558.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.50, for a total value of $200,375.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $730,166.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 2,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $788.68, for a total transaction of $1,954,349.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,145 shares in the company, valued at $71,095,558.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

