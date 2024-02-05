Amalgamated Bank Has $9.39 Million Stock Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $9,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the third quarter valued at about $346,000. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 32.5% during the third quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 204,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,878,000 after buying an additional 50,296 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.1% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 18,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 9.6% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 17.7% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 16,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after buying an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

NYSE COF opened at $136.48 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $126.83 and its 200-day moving average is $111.37. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $83.93 and a 12-month high of $140.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $51.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.49.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.08%.

COF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $129.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.68.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.76, for a total value of $411,406.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,848,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $407,008,053.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.47, for a total transaction of $851,760.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 61,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,599,010.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.76, for a total transaction of $411,406.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,848,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $407,008,053.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,756 shares of company stock valued at $11,293,736 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

