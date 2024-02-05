Amalgamated Bank Has $9.59 Million Stock Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 253,856 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,642 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Exelon were worth $9,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in Exelon by 2.0% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 34,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Exelon by 16.9% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 520,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,886,000 after purchasing an additional 75,280 shares during the last quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in Exelon by 14.0% during the second quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 571,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,290,000 after purchasing an additional 70,269 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Exelon by 105.1% during the second quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 17,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 8,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in Exelon by 13.5% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 30,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 3,666 shares during the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exelon alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EXC shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Exelon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Exelon from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Exelon from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. UBS Group cut shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $47.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exelon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.36.

Exelon Price Performance

EXC stock opened at $34.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Exelon Co. has a one year low of $33.94 and a one year high of $43.71. The stock has a market cap of $34.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.63.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.01). Exelon had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 10.20%. The company had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. On average, analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Exelon

(Free Report)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.