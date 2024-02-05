Amalgamated Bank Increases Holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,774 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,063 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in CDW were worth $9,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in CDW by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 819,011 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $165,244,000 after purchasing an additional 7,854 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in CDW during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $532,100,000. State Street Corp raised its position in CDW by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,391,296 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $989,303,000 after purchasing an additional 110,044 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in CDW by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 88,250 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $17,805,000 after purchasing an additional 5,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new position in CDW during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $15,225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CDW shares. Barclays increased their target price on CDW from $216.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered CDW from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $216.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on CDW from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CDW news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.01, for a total transaction of $154,007.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,758,545.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other CDW news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.01, for a total transaction of $154,007.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,758,545.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 48,320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.23, for a total value of $10,496,553.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,536 shares in the company, valued at $13,584,695.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CDW Stock Performance

CDW stock opened at $232.66 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The company has a market capitalization of $31.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.05, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $221.31 and its 200 day moving average is $210.68. CDW Co. has a twelve month low of $160.66 and a twelve month high of $233.46.

CDW Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. This is an increase from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.96%.

CDW Profile

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

Featured Stories

