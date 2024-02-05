Amalgamated Bank Lowers Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,965 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 8,524 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $9,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LCM Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 7,486 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 22,079 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 9,927 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 5,578 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,044 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Insider Transactions at Yum! Brands

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.97, for a total transaction of $476,944.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,335,880.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.21, for a total value of $485,312.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,406,963.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.97, for a total value of $476,944.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,335,880.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,275 shares of company stock worth $1,455,862 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Price Performance

Yum! Brands Increases Dividend

Shares of Yum! Brands stock opened at $128.75 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $36.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.88. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.53 and a 1-year high of $143.24.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is a boost from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is currently 46.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

YUM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Yum! Brands from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut Yum! Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Redburn Atlantic restated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.71.

Get Our Latest Report on YUM

Yum! Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.