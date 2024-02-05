Amalgamated Bank Lowers Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,330 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $8,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FAST. Berkshire Bank boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 5,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 48,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 20,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FAST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Fastenal from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Fastenal from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fastenal

In other news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 23,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.25, for a total value of $1,633,607.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP John Lewis Soderberg sold 400 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total transaction of $25,268.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,826.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Charles S. Miller sold 23,590 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.25, for a total value of $1,633,607.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 154,830 shares of company stock valued at $9,972,831. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fastenal Price Performance

Shares of Fastenal stock opened at $70.65 on Monday. Fastenal has a one year low of $50.30 and a one year high of $70.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.57 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 15.72%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. Fastenal’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.23%.

About Fastenal

(Free Report)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.