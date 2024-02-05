Amalgamated Bank Purchases 3,272 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,505 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 3,272 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $9,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in URI. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in United Rentals by 7,691.1% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,506 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after buying an additional 3,461 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in United Rentals by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,296 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in United Rentals by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,941 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,821,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in United Rentals by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,914 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in United Rentals during the 1st quarter valued at about $560,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Price Performance

NYSE URI opened at $654.20 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $555.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $487.70. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $325.15 and a 52-week high of $658.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $43.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.84.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The construction company reported $11.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.85 by $0.41. United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.80% and a net margin of 16.91%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $9.74 EPS. United Rentals’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 42.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 24th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

United Rentals Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. This is a boost from United Rentals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on URI shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of United Rentals from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of United Rentals from $490.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. BNP Paribas restated an “underperform” rating and set a $485.00 target price on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $500.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $504.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $542.31.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

