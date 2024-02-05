Amalgamated Bank Reduces Stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its holdings in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,990 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,091 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $9,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AME. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 84,481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,251,000 after purchasing an additional 9,510 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 1st quarter valued at $591,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AMETEK by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.09, for a total transaction of $125,622.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,568,020.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AME opened at $167.44 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $161.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.33, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.52 and a 1-year high of $168.54.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen cut shares of AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AMETEK has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.25.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

