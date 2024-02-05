Amalgamated Bank Reduces Stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,614 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 617 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank owned about 0.07% of Carlisle Companies worth $8,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 7.0% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 535 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 3.4% in the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,159 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 2.1% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,958 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 28.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 196 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 0.7% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,350 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,906,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CSL opened at $320.99 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $304.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $279.31. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $15.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.92. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $203.65 and a 12 month high of $322.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is presently 23.66%.

Separately, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $350.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $312.00.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

