Amalgamated Bank Reduces Stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,094 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 767 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $8,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NXPI. Veritable L.P. increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 2.1% during the second quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,453 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 12.1% during the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 462 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Merlin Capital LLC increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 1.4% during the second quarter. Merlin Capital LLC now owns 3,688 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 15.5% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 403 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 2.4% during the second quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at NXP Semiconductors

In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total transaction of $408,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,231,196. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total transaction of $408,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,231,196. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO William Betz sold 4,428 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total value of $903,312.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,518 shares in the company, valued at $309,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,261 shares of company stock worth $4,776,057 over the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NXP Semiconductors Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI opened at $214.99 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $216.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.46. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $155.31 and a 52-week high of $238.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.05. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 40.56% and a net margin of 21.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is currently 37.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NXPI. Barclays raised NXP Semiconductors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $251.00 to $242.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.96.

Read Our Latest Report on NXP Semiconductors

About NXP Semiconductors

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.