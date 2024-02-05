Amalgamated Bank Sells 1,580 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 182,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,580 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Corteva were worth $9,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 2.0% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Corteva by 4.9% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Corteva by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in Corteva by 2.3% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 8,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 4.3% in the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Corteva alerts:

Corteva Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE CTVA opened at $53.04 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.21. The firm has a market cap of $37.38 billion, a PE ratio of 52.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.73. Corteva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.22 and a 1 year high of $64.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Corteva Announces Dividend

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 7.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corteva

In related news, insider Samuel R. Eathington acquired 1,094 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.07 per share, with a total value of $50,400.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,891,910.62. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Samuel R. Eathington acquired 1,094 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.07 per share, with a total value of $50,400.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,891,910.62. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert D. King acquired 640 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.77 per share, with a total value of $29,932.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,701 shares in the company, valued at $2,792,215.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 2,084 shares of company stock valued at $95,527. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on CTVA. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Corteva from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on shares of Corteva from $82.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Corteva from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Corteva currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.84.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Corteva

About Corteva

(Free Report)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.