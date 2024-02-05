Amalgamated Bank Sells 1,906 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Amalgamated Bank cut its position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,906 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $9,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRSK. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 248.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,765,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $664,346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,684,234 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter worth about $268,659,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 70.6% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,335,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $301,802,000 after purchasing an additional 552,750 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 136.0% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 754,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $170,441,000 after purchasing an additional 434,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,205,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $212,612,000 after purchasing an additional 346,785 shares during the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Verisk Analytics Stock Performance
Verisk Analytics stock opened at $247.78 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $238.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $237.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.93 billion, a PE ratio of 72.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.80. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $169.74 and a 1-year high of $249.26.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.64, for a total transaction of $355,109.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,513,370.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,012 shares of company stock valued at $719,304. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.
Verisk Analytics Company Profile
Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.
