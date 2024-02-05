Amalgamated Bank Sells 6,078 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,078 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $8,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 10.7% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 1.1% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 1.3% during the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 9,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 3.5% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 14.3% during the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Otis Worldwide from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Vertical Research cut Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.33.

Otis Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of OTIS opened at $90.97 on Monday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52 week low of $73.32 and a 52 week high of $92.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.97 and a 200-day moving average of $84.71.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 9.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.12%.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

