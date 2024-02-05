Amalgamated Bank Sells 642 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 149,363 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 642 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $8,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EA Series Trust bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 2nd quarter worth $230,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 19,909 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 4,558 shares during the period. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 77.4% in the 3rd quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 173,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,562,000 after acquiring an additional 75,500 shares during the period. Finally, Verity & Verity LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,096,000. 85.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $79.00 to $71.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Wolfe Research upgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.17.

In related news, Director Ellen R. Alemany acquired 735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.32 per share, with a total value of $44,335.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 35,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,131,286.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of FIS opened at $62.29 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.91 and a 1 year high of $76.73.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 13.89% and a negative net margin of 180.32%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

