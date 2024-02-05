Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.30.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ABEV shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ambev from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Ambev from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Ambev in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Ambev in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2.86 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ambev in a research note on Friday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

NYSE:ABEV opened at $2.63 on Monday. Ambev has a one year low of $2.40 and a one year high of $3.23. The company has a market cap of $41.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.1443 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a yield of 3.7%. Ambev’s payout ratio is 144.45%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABEV. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Ambev by 37.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,039,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,357,000 after acquiring an additional 280,753 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Ambev by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,788,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,235,000 after buying an additional 264,696 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Ambev by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 503,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after buying an additional 140,617 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Ambev by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 35,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 9,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ambev by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 131,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 4,984 shares during the last quarter. 8.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe and Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

