AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Sell” by Brokerages

Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Strong Sell” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.75.

AMC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley dropped their price objective on AMC Entertainment from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Roth Mkm upped their target price on AMC Entertainment to $5.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment Trading Down 1.2 %

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 417.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 1,160.9% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 5,909 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in AMC Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in AMC Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Institutional investors own 28.79% of the company’s stock.

AMC opened at $4.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $795.42 million, a P/E ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.64. AMC Entertainment has a 12-month low of $3.93 and a 12-month high of $85.30.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.00) EPS. AMC Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that AMC Entertainment will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

