AMERCO (UHALB) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHALB – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 7th.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHALB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter.

AMERCO Stock Performance

Shares of UHALB stock opened at $53.06 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.43. The company has a market cap of $9.36 billion and a PE ratio of 17.03. AMERCO has a fifty-two week low of $51.12 and a fifty-two week high of $68.29.

AMERCO Increases Dividend

AMERCO Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. This is a boost from AMERCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. AMERCO’s payout ratio is presently 5.31%.

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

