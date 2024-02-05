Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Acquired by Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,235 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 83,875.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,541,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,980,571,000 after acquiring an additional 7,532,031 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $1,351,778,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 158.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,950,013 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $774,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806,456 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,301,365 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,493,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523,665 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,290,926 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $730,651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106,980 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amgen

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total value of $572,270.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,968,928.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total transaction of $2,728,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,659,959.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total transaction of $572,270.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,968,928.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amgen Price Performance

Amgen Increases Dividend

Amgen stock opened at $323.19 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.96 billion, a PE ratio of 22.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $291.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $272.31. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $211.71 and a 52 week high of $325.77.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 60.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $300.00 to $291.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Amgen from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $256.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.58.

Amgen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

