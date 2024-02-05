ams-OSRAM (OTCMKTS:AUKUF) vs. GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) Head-To-Head Analysis

ams-OSRAM (OTCMKTS:AUKUF – Get Free Report) and GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ams-OSRAM and GSI Technology’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ams-OSRAM N/A N/A N/A $1.30 1.82 GSI Technology $22.00 million 2.43 -$15.98 million ($0.79) -2.68

ams-OSRAM has higher earnings, but lower revenue than GSI Technology. GSI Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ams-OSRAM, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ams-OSRAM 1 0 0 0 1.00 GSI Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current ratings for ams-OSRAM and GSI Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Profitability

This table compares ams-OSRAM and GSI Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ams-OSRAM N/A N/A N/A GSI Technology -89.70% -40.73% -34.92%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

38.1% of ams-OSRAM shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.6% of GSI Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 32.1% of GSI Technology shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

ams-OSRAM beats GSI Technology on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ams-OSRAM

ams-OSRAM AG designs, manufactures, and sells LED and optical sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia/Pacific. The company operates in Semiconductors and Lamps & Systems segments. The Semiconductors segment offers semiconductor-based products and solutions, such as high-performance LEDs, lasers, and optical sensors for automotive, consumer, and industrial end markets. The Lamps & Systems segment provides lamps and lighting systems for the automotive, industrial, and medical end markets. The company was formerly known as ams AG and changed its name to ams-OSRAM AG in January 2022. ams-OSRAM AG was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Premstätten, Austria.

About GSI Technology

GSI Technology, Inc. designs, develops, and markets semiconductor memory solutions to networking, industrial, medical, aerospace, and military customers in the United States, China, Singapore, Germany, the Netherlands, and internationally. It offers associative processing unit products, which are focuses on applications using similarity search in visual search queries for ecommerce, computer vision, drug discovery, cyber security, and service markets. The company also provides static random access memory (SRAM) products, such as SyncBurst for microprocessor cache and other applications; No Bus Turnaround SRAMs to address the needs of networking and telecom applications; SigmaQuad and SigmaDDR products for density and random transaction rate requirements of networking and telecom applications; Low Latency DRAMs, a solution for advanced data networking applications; Asynchronous, a main memory for small cache-less embedded processors for industrial electronics, measurement systems and cost-sensitive networking equipment, and other applications; and specialty SRAMs. In addition, it offers radiation-hardened and radiation-tolerant SRAMs for military/defense and aerospace applications, such as networking satellites and missiles. The company's products are used as components in its original equipment manufacturer customers' products, including routers, switches, and other networking and telecommunications products; military and aerospace applications, such as radar and guidance systems and satellites; test and measurement applications consisting of high-speed testers; automotive applications comprising smart cruise control; medical applications, including ultrasound and CAT scan equipment; and audio/video processing. It markets its products through a network of independent sales representatives and distributors. GSI Technology, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

