Analysts Offer Predictions for Champion Iron Limited’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:CIA)

Champion Iron Limited (TSE:CIA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cormark lifted their FY2024 earnings estimates for Champion Iron in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 1st. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.59 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.50. The consensus estimate for Champion Iron’s current full-year earnings is $1.02 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Champion Iron’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.12 EPS.

CIA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Champion Iron from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Monday, January 15th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Champion Iron from C$7.50 to C$8.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Champion Iron from C$8.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th.

Shares of CIA opened at C$7.32 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a PEG ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.33. Champion Iron has a 1-year low of C$4.57 and a 1-year high of C$7.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$6.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.79.

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in Quebec; and the Kamistiatusset project located in the Labrador.

