Analysts Offer Predictions for Kodiak Sciences Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:KOD)

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Kodiak Sciences in a research report issued on Thursday, February 1st. Zacks Research analyst A. Chakraborty now expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.20) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($1.22). The consensus estimate for Kodiak Sciences’ current full-year earnings is ($4.80) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Kodiak Sciences’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($1.15) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.14) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.09) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.57) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.97) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.70) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($3.30) EPS.

Get Kodiak Sciences alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on Kodiak Sciences from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Capital One Financial upgraded Kodiak Sciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.75.

Kodiak Sciences Stock Down 8.2 %

Shares of KOD opened at $4.03 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.23 and a 200 day moving average of $2.64. The company has a market cap of $211.46 million, a PE ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 2.06. Kodiak Sciences has a 52-week low of $1.37 and a 52-week high of $9.80.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by $0.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Kodiak Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 1,173.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 15,660 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 6,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. acquired a new stake in Kodiak Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

Kodiak Sciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is tarcocimab tedromer (KSI-301), an anti-vascular endothelial growth factor antibody biopolymer that is in Phase IIb/III clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), as well as Phase III clinical study for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, naïve macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion, and non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kodiak Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kodiak Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.