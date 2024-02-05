Analysts Set Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) Price Target at $30.65

Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.65.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CIB. HSBC cut shares of Bancolombia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Bancolombia in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.60 price objective for the company.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bancolombia
Bancolombia Price Performance
Bancolombia stock opened at $31.99 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Bancolombia has a 52-week low of $21.55 and a 52-week high of $34.43.
Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The bank reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.17. Bancolombia had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 14.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bancolombia will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.
Bancolombia Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a $0.8835 dividend. This represents a $3.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. This is an increase from Bancolombia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Bancolombia’s payout ratio is 54.71%.
Bancolombia Company Profile
Bancolombia SA provides banking products and services in Colombia, Panama, Puerto Rico, El Salvador, Bermuda, and Guatemala. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, International Banking, and All Other.
