Analysts Set Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE) Target Price at $23.89

Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.89.

Several research firms have recently commented on BASE. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Couchbase from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Couchbase in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Couchbase from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Couchbase from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Couchbase from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th.

Couchbase Trading Up 3.4 %

Couchbase stock opened at $27.08 on Friday. Couchbase has a 1-year low of $12.98 and a 1-year high of $27.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.60 and a 200-day moving average of $18.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.61 and a beta of 0.68.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.10. Couchbase had a negative return on equity of 52.25% and a negative net margin of 43.94%. The company had revenue of $45.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.37) earnings per share. Couchbase’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Couchbase will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Couchbase

In other Couchbase news, SVP Huw Owen sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $87,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 384,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,614,275. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Couchbase news, SVP Huw Owen sold 3,500 shares of Couchbase stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $87,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 384,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,614,275. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO William Robert Carey sold 1,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total transaction of $30,360.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 53,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,255,695.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 207,713 shares of company stock worth $4,660,064. 22.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Couchbase

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Couchbase by 170.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,070,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304,895 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Couchbase by 90.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,203,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,956,000 after purchasing an additional 571,620 shares in the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Couchbase in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,695,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Couchbase during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,515,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Couchbase by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,494,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,042,000 after acquiring an additional 302,069 shares in the last quarter. 68.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Couchbase

Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.

Featured Stories

