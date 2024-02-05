Analysts Set CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO) Target Price at $20.00

Shares of CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CTO shares. Jonestrading lowered their price target on CTO Realty Growth from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CTO Realty Growth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTO. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in CTO Realty Growth by 182.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,438,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,949,000 after purchasing an additional 929,193 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 173.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 773,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,504,000 after purchasing an additional 490,827 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P bought a new stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth in the 2nd quarter worth $5,285,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 181.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 452,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,483,000 after purchasing an additional 291,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of CTO Realty Growth during the fourth quarter valued at $5,027,000. Institutional investors own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CTO opened at $16.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.87. CTO Realty Growth has a 12-month low of $15.63 and a 12-month high of $19.97. The company has a market cap of $376.36 million, a P/E ratio of -38.58 and a beta of 0.76.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.16%. CTO Realty Growth’s dividend payout ratio is -353.49%.

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality, retail-based properties located primarily in higher growth markets in the United States. CTO also externally manages and owns a meaningful interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE), a publicly traded net lease REIT.

