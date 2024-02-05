Analysts Set Expectations for Hancock Whitney Co.’s Q4 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:HWC)

Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q4 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Hancock Whitney in a report released on Thursday, February 1st. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.28 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.15. The consensus estimate for Hancock Whitney’s current full-year earnings is $4.78 per share.

Get Hancock Whitney alerts:

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Hancock Whitney in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Hancock Whitney in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.39.

Hancock Whitney Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ HWC opened at $43.12 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Hancock Whitney has a 1 year low of $31.02 and a 1 year high of $54.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.92 and its 200-day moving average is $41.44.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $308.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.51 million. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 20.57% and a return on equity of 12.54%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hancock Whitney

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Hancock Whitney by 1.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hancock Whitney by 39.2% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in Hancock Whitney by 1.9% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 13,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Hancock Whitney by 2.7% in the second quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 10,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Hancock Whitney by 4.9% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 6,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. 84.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 4,042 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.28, for a total value of $183,021.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,016 shares in the company, valued at $1,811,924.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO D Shane Loper sold 17,690 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total value of $828,068.90. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 71,148 shares in the company, valued at $3,330,437.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 4,042 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.28, for a total transaction of $183,021.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,016 shares in the company, valued at $1,811,924.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,589 shares of company stock worth $1,475,848. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hancock Whitney Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.67%.

About Hancock Whitney

(Get Free Report)

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers checking and saving accounts including currency exchange and overdraft services; and range of loan products, which includes credit personal and home equity, construction, and term loans, mortgage facilities, credit cards, equipment finance, line of credit, leasing, commercial loan programs, asset based lending services, derivatives, and equipment and litigation finance, as well as new markets tax credit investment including bridge finance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Whitney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Whitney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.