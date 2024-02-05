Analysts Set First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) PT at $23.00

Shares of First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the three research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.00.

FFNW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on First Financial Northwest from $15.00 to $23.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. DA Davidson downgraded First Financial Northwest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, January 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Financial Northwest in a report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on First Financial Northwest from $14.00 to $23.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of First Financial Northwest by 213.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Northwest in the fourth quarter worth $117,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of First Financial Northwest by 13.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Northwest in the second quarter worth $141,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Northwest in the first quarter worth $234,000. 40.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:FFNW opened at $20.95 on Friday. First Financial Northwest has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $22.17. The stock has a market cap of $192.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.81 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.67 and a 200-day moving average of $13.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. First Financial Northwest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.47%.

First Financial Northwest, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank that provides commercial banking services in Washington. The company offers a range of deposit products, including noninterest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, statement savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

