Analysts Set ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) Target Price at $25.77

ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.77.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IMGN. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Guggenheim cut shares of ImmunoGen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Monday, January 29th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Activity at ImmunoGen

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, VP Renee Lentini sold 6,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.74, for a total value of $194,737.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,452 shares in the company, valued at $251,362.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, VP Renee Lentini sold 6,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.74, for a total value of $194,737.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,452 shares in the company, valued at $251,362.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Theresa Wingrove sold 187,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total transaction of $5,562,449.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,546.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 602,917 shares of company stock worth $14,124,449 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in ImmunoGen in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in ImmunoGen in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ImmunoGen in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in ImmunoGen in the second quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in ImmunoGen in the second quarter valued at about $81,000. 90.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ImmunoGen Price Performance

ImmunoGen stock opened at $29.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.38 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.25. ImmunoGen has a 12-month low of $3.61 and a 12-month high of $30.13. The company has a current ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $113.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.98 million. ImmunoGen had a negative net margin of 25.56% and a negative return on equity of 22.11%. Equities analysts expect that ImmunoGen will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ImmunoGen

ImmunoGen, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing the antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) for cancer patients. The company's product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha (FRa), for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and a cell-surface protein expressed in various epithelial tumors, including ovarian, endometrial, and non-small-cell lung cancers, as well as Pivekimab sunirine, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

