Analysts Set JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) PT at $35.73

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.73.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of JFrog from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. TheStreet upgraded JFrog from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on JFrog from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley raised JFrog from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of JFrog from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th.

JFrog Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at JFrog

Shares of FROG stock opened at $34.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.53 and a beta of 0.85. JFrog has a fifty-two week low of $17.11 and a fifty-two week high of $35.35.

In other news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 5,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total transaction of $152,232.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,268,230 shares in the company, valued at $147,615,804.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 5,433 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total transaction of $152,232.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,268,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,615,804.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Yoav Landman sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total transaction of $25,308.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 7,041,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,003,352.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 413,143 shares of company stock worth $13,748,166. 30.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of JFrog

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JFrog in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in JFrog during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of JFrog by 148.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of JFrog by 84.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of JFrog in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. 57.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JFrog Company Profile

)

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration and continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance; and JFrog Advanced Security, an binary scanning solution that offers secrets detection, contextual analysis, IaC scanning, container scanning, and others.

Featured Stories

