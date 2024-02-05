Analysts Set Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) Price Target at $2.45

Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG – Get Free Report) (TSE:URE) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the four analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.59.

URG has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Ur-Energy to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 3rd. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on Ur-Energy from $2.50 to $2.40 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. B. Riley started coverage on Ur-Energy in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Ur-Energy from $2.80 to $2.70 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st.

In other Ur-Energy news, Director Robby Sai Kit Chang sold 50,527 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.66, for a total transaction of $83,874.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,572 shares in the company, valued at $122,129.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Ur-Energy news, insider Penne A. Goplerud sold 66,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.66, for a total transaction of $110,536.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 412,895 shares in the company, valued at $685,405.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Robby Sai Kit Chang sold 50,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.66, for a total transaction of $83,874.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 73,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,129.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 288,822 shares of company stock worth $469,873 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ur-Energy by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,514,392 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,892,000 after buying an additional 1,260,419 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ur-Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. Azarias Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Ur-Energy by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,419,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,205,000 after buying an additional 1,686,286 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ur-Energy by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,567,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,193,000 after buying an additional 714,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ur-Energy by 707,496.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 566,077 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 565,997 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.96% of the company’s stock.

Ur-Energy stock opened at $2.01 on Friday. Ur-Energy has a 52 week low of $0.82 and a 52 week high of $2.01. The company has a current ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 5.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $544.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.75 and a beta of 1.17.

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 35,400 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

