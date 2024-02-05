Analyzing BioRestorative Therapies (NASDAQ:BRTX) and Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD)

BioRestorative Therapies (NASDAQ:BRTX – Get Free Report) and Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

BioRestorative Therapies has a beta of 62.72, indicating that its share price is 6,172% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Viemed Healthcare has a beta of 1.51, indicating that its share price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares BioRestorative Therapies and Viemed Healthcare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioRestorative Therapies -12,195.10% -117.00% -110.65% Viemed Healthcare 5.42% 8.97% 6.82%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioRestorative Therapies $120,000.00 109.90 -$18.50 million N/A N/A Viemed Healthcare $169.78 million 1.84 $6.22 million $0.23 35.43

This table compares BioRestorative Therapies and Viemed Healthcare’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Viemed Healthcare has higher revenue and earnings than BioRestorative Therapies.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for BioRestorative Therapies and Viemed Healthcare, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BioRestorative Therapies 0 0 0 0 N/A Viemed Healthcare 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

6.9% of BioRestorative Therapies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.8% of Viemed Healthcare shares are held by institutional investors. 21.6% of BioRestorative Therapies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 19.2% of Viemed Healthcare shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Viemed Healthcare beats BioRestorative Therapies on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BioRestorative Therapies

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc., a life sciences company, focuses on the development of regenerative medicine products and therapies using cell and tissue protocols primarily involving adult stem cells. The company's two core developmental programs relate to the treatment of disc/spine disease and metabolic disorders. Its disc/spine program (brtxDisc) includes a lead cell therapy candidate, BRTX-100, a product candidate formulated from autologous cultured mesenchymal stem cells collected from the patient's bone marrow, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the non-surgical treatment of painful lumbosacral disc disorders. The company is also developing Metabolic Program (ThermoStem), a cell-based therapy candidate that is in preclinical stage to target obesity and metabolic disorders using brown adipose derived stem cells to generate brown adipose tissue. In addition, it provides investigational curved needle device designed to deliver cells and/or other therapeutic products or material to the spine and discs. BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. has a research and development agreement with Rohto Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.; a research agreement with Pfizer, Inc.; and a research collaboration agreement with the University of Pennsylvania. The company was formerly known as Stem Cell Assurance, Inc. and changed its name to BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. in August 2011. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is based in Melville, New York.

About Viemed Healthcare

Viemed Healthcare, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides in-home durable medical equipment (DME) and post-acute respiratory healthcare services to patients in the United States. It provides respiratory disease management solutions, including treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), which include non-invasive ventilation, percussion vests, and other therapies; and invasive and non-invasive ventilation and related equipment and supplies to patients suffering from COPD. The company also leases non-invasive and invasive ventilators, positive airway pressure machines (PAP), percussion vests, oxygen concentrator units, and other small respiratory equipment; and sells and rents DME devices. In addition, it provides neuromuscular care and oxygen therapy services; and sleep apnea management related solutions and/or equipment, such as PAP, automatic continuous positive airway pressure, and bi-level positive airway pressure machines. Further, the company offers in home sleep apnea testing services, as well as healthcare staffing and recruitment services. Viemed Healthcare, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Lafayette, Louisiana.

