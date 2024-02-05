Analyzing Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) & Urgent.ly (NASDAQ:ULY)

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS – Get Free Report) and Urgent.ly (NASDAQ:ULY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Cars.com and Urgent.ly, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Cars.com alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cars.com 0 1 5 0 2.83 Urgent.ly 0 0 1 0 3.00

Cars.com currently has a consensus price target of $23.54, suggesting a potential upside of 27.11%. Urgent.ly has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 238.16%. Given Urgent.ly’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Urgent.ly is more favorable than Cars.com.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cars.com 17.76% 27.83% 11.42% Urgent.ly N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares Cars.com and Urgent.ly’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

88.8% of Cars.com shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Cars.com shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cars.com and Urgent.ly’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cars.com $653.88 million 1.88 $17.21 million $1.76 10.52 Urgent.ly N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Cars.com has higher revenue and earnings than Urgent.ly.

Summary

Cars.com beats Urgent.ly on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cars.com

(Get Free Report)

Cars.com Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers. It also sells online subscription advertising products to car dealerships by its direct sales force, as well as through its affiliate sales channel. In addition, the company sells display advertising to national advertisers. Further, it offers online automotive marketplace service that connects buyers and sellers through Cars.com, Auto.com, DealerRater.com, NewCars.com, PickupTrucks.com, DealerInspire.com, and LaunchDigitalMarketing.com Websites. Its platform hosts approximately 4.9 million new and used vehicle listings and serves approximately 20,000 franchise and independent car dealers. Cars.com Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Urgent.ly

(Get Free Report)

Urgent.ly Inc. designs and develops a mobility assistance software platform for roadside assistance. Its services include car lockout, tire changes, towing, stuck in ditch and winch services, motorcycle towing, electric vehicle towing, jump start, and gas delivery. The company's software platform combines location-based services, real-time data, AI and machine-to-machine communication to provide roadside assistance solutions. It serves automotive, insurance, telematics, and other transportation-focused verticals. Urgent.ly Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Vienna, Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for Cars.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cars.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.