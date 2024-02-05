Analyzing CCUR (OTCMKTS:CCUR) & HIVE Digital Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE)

HIVE Digital Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE – Get Free Report) and CCUR (OTCMKTS:CCUR – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

HIVE Digital Technologies has a beta of 3.55, indicating that its share price is 255% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CCUR has a beta of 412.66, indicating that its share price is 41,166% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares HIVE Digital Technologies and CCUR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HIVE Digital Technologies -174.73% -61.52% -45.83% CCUR N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

14.0% of HIVE Digital Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.4% of HIVE Digital Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of CCUR shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for HIVE Digital Technologies and CCUR, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HIVE Digital Technologies 0 1 2 0 2.67 CCUR 0 0 0 0 N/A

HIVE Digital Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $5.17, indicating a potential upside of 65.60%. Given HIVE Digital Technologies’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe HIVE Digital Technologies is more favorable than CCUR.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares HIVE Digital Technologies and CCUR’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HIVE Digital Technologies $106.32 million 2.75 -$236.42 million ($1.65) -1.89 CCUR N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

CCUR has lower revenue, but higher earnings than HIVE Digital Technologies.

Summary

HIVE Digital Technologies beats CCUR on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HIVE Digital Technologies

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. The company engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum Classic, Bitcoin, and other coins. It also operates data centers; and offers infrastructure solutions. The company was formerly known as HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. and changed its name to HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. in July 2023. HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About CCUR

CCUR Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the merchant cash advance (MCA) and real estate businesses. The company provides advances on future merchant receivables, as well as sources syndication capital and merchant leads for MCA funders; and reporting and other administrative services. It also offers commercial mortgages loans to local, regional, and national builders, developers, and commercial landowners; and acquires, owns, and manages a portfolio of real estate properties for development. The company was formerly known as Concurrent Computer Corporation and changed its name to CCUR Holdings, Inc. in January 2018. CCUR Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Duluth, Georgia.

