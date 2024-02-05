Analyzing Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) and FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB)

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Free Report) and FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Eagle Bancorp Montana and FVCBankcorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eagle Bancorp Montana $114.34 million 0.96 $10.06 million $1.30 10.52 FVCBankcorp $39.63 million 5.26 $3.82 million $0.20 58.55

Eagle Bancorp Montana has higher revenue and earnings than FVCBankcorp. Eagle Bancorp Montana is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than FVCBankcorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Volatility & Risk

32.4% of Eagle Bancorp Montana shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.7% of FVCBankcorp shares are held by institutional investors. 6.6% of Eagle Bancorp Montana shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.5% of FVCBankcorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Eagle Bancorp Montana has a beta of 0.56, indicating that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FVCBankcorp has a beta of 0.22, indicating that its share price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Eagle Bancorp Montana and FVCBankcorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eagle Bancorp Montana 0 0 0 0 N/A FVCBankcorp 0 0 1 0 3.00

FVCBankcorp has a consensus price target of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 19.56%. Given FVCBankcorp’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe FVCBankcorp is more favorable than Eagle Bancorp Montana.

Profitability

This table compares Eagle Bancorp Montana and FVCBankcorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eagle Bancorp Montana 8.80% 6.25% 0.50% FVCBankcorp 4.10% 8.07% 0.72%

Summary

FVCBankcorp beats Eagle Bancorp Montana on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eagle Bancorp Montana

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides 1-4 family residential mortgage loans, such as residential mortgages and construction of residential properties; commercial real estate loans, including multi-family dwellings, nonresidential property, commercial construction and development, and farmland loans; and second mortgage/home equity loans. In addition, it offers consumer loans, such as loans secured by collateral other than real estate, such as automobiles, recreational vehicles, and boats; personal loans and lines of credit; commercial business loans consisting of business loans and lines of credit on a secured and unsecured basis; construction loans; agricultural loans; and mortgage loan services. The company operates full-service branches and automated teller machines. Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in Helena, Montana.

About FVCBankcorp

FVCBankcorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for FVCbank that provides various banking products and services in Virginia. It offers deposit products, including interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial real estate loans; commercial construction loans; commercial loans for various business purposes, such as for working capital, equipment purchases, lines of credit, and government contract financing; small business administration loans; asset-based loans and accounts receivable financing; home equity loans; and consumer loans. In addition, it offers business and consumer credit cards; merchant services; business insurance products; and online banking, remote deposit, and mobile banking services. The company serves commercial businesses, nonprofit organizations, professional service entities, and their respective owners and employees located in the greater Washington, D.C., and Baltimore metropolitan areas. It operates branch offices in Arlington, Virginia; the independent city of Manassas, Virginia; Reston, Fairfax County, Virginia; Springfield, Fairfax County in Virginia; Montgomery County and Baltimore in Maryland, and Washington, D.C. FVCBankcorp, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

