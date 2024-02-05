Analyzing Heyu Biological Technology (OTCMKTS:HYBT) & Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI)

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) and Heyu Biological Technology (OTCMKTS:HYBT – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Masimo and Heyu Biological Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Masimo alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Masimo 0 6 1 0 2.14 Heyu Biological Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Masimo presently has a consensus price target of $121.86, suggesting a potential downside of 9.39%. Given Masimo’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Masimo is more favorable than Heyu Biological Technology.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Masimo 4.19% 14.18% 6.04% Heyu Biological Technology -453.55% -6.43% -4.43%

Risk & Volatility

This table compares Masimo and Heyu Biological Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Masimo has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Heyu Biological Technology has a beta of -17.74, meaning that its stock price is 1,874% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

86.0% of Masimo shares are held by institutional investors. 9.7% of Masimo shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 89.2% of Heyu Biological Technology shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Masimo and Heyu Biological Technology’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Masimo $2.04 billion 3.49 $143.50 million $1.64 82.00 Heyu Biological Technology $80,000.00 451.71 -$270,000.00 N/A N/A

Masimo has higher revenue and earnings than Heyu Biological Technology.

Summary

Masimo beats Heyu Biological Technology on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Masimo

(Get Free Report)

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and O3 regional oximetry. It also provides brain function and hemodynamic monitoring solutions; patient position and activity tracking, and neuromodulation technology solutions; and Masimo Hospital Automation platform, including hospital automation solutions, including Patient SafetyNet, Patient SafetyNet Surveillance, SafetyNet, SafetyNet-Open, Replica, Iris, MyView, UniView, Uniview: 60, Trace, Masimo Sleep, Centroid, and Bridg; and nasal high-flow ventilation, neuromodulation therapeutics, and telehealth solutions. It provides its products through direct sales force, distributors, and original equipment manufacturers partners to hospitals, emergency medical service and home care providers, long-term care facilities, physician offices, veterinarians, and consumers; and home wellness products through e-commerce internet sites, such as masimopersonalhealth.com, amazon.com, and shopify.com. Masimo Corporation was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

About Heyu Biological Technology

(Get Free Report)

Hong Chang Biotechnologies (HK) Limited was incorporated in 2023 and is based in Kowloon, Hong Kong. Hong Chang Biotechnologies (HK) Limited operates as a subsidiary of Zengqiang Investment Limited. As of September 4, 2023, Hong Chang Biotechnologies (HK) Limited operates as a subsidiary of Heyu Biological Technology Corporation.

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.